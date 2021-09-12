Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

