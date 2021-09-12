Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.72 EPS

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.