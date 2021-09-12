Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 1,296,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,614. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

