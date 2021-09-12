Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $225.84. 847,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.