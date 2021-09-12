Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Brokerages expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $326.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.77. 280,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.96. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $264.06 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,482.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.