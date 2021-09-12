Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

LSPD opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.11.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

