Analysts Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketWise.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in MarketWise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 466,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,286. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

