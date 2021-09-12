Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

SAGE stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

