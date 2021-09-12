Analysts Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $128.60

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

