Analysts Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $128.60

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.93.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
NYSE ABT traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
