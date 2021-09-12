Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$7.84

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.96. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

