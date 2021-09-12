Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $13.30

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$14.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

