Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $11.90

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 48.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 723,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

