Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) PT at C$34.63

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th.

SJR.B stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.64. 558,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$21.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

