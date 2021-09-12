Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT at $46.50

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 418,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,542. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.