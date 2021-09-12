Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) versus IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Financial Contrast

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Angi alerts:

This table compares Angi and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -2.46% -3.06% -1.67% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Angi has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angi and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.47 billion 3.61 -$6.28 million ($0.01) -1,051.00 IDW Media $38.16 million 0.95 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Angi and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 3 10 0 2.77 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angi presently has a consensus price target of $15.31, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

Angi beats IDW Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.