Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NLY stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

