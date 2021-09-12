Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Annexon worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $154,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Annexon by 248.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

ANNX stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

