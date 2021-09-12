Anthony Sun Sells 30,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CGNX stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

