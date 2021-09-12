AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $37,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

APPH opened at $7.51 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

