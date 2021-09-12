Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 44,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,034,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 945,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

