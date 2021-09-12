Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 85,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $387.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 701,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.