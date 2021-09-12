Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE APR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 389,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256,218 shares of company stock worth $134,271,186 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

