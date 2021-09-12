Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aramark by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

