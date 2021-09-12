Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.62 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

