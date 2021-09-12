Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $32.62. 2,318,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,325. Aramark has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

