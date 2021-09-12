Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

