ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the highest is $4.85. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 4,109,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,845. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

