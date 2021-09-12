ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Up 7%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

