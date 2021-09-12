Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. Arconic has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.