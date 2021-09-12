Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.99

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.99 and last traded at C$41.77, with a volume of 105861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.07.
Several research firms recently commented on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
