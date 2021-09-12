Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.99

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.99 and last traded at C$41.77, with a volume of 105861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.07.

Several research firms recently commented on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.82.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.