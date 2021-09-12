Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $59.89 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

