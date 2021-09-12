Arizona State Retirement System Has $376,000 Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

EXTR stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 504.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.