Arizona State Retirement System Invests $353,000 in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,498,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Certara by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 970,595 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,978,604.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682,468 shares of company stock worth $201,019,405. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.