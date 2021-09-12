Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tellurian by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

