Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Stride by 23.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stride by 29.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after buying an additional 279,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LRN opened at $33.45 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

