Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

