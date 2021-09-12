Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $546.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

