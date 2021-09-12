Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ARGTF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.