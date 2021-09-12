Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading Up 1.9%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 10,784,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,905,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £52.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

In other Asiamet Resources news, insider Tony Manini bought 3,848,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

