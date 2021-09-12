Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $41.99

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.99, but opened at $43.75. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 2,932 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.