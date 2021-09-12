Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $170.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

