Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.14 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.