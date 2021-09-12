Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

D stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

