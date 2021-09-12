Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 15,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

