Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.