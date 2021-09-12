Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 8.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.96. 165,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,719,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The firm has a market cap of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.