Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,141 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 794,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

