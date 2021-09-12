Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 accounts for 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 4.64% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 133.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 99.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

UWM opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17.

