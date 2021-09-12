Atria Investments LLC Buys 25,800 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

