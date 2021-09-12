Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

