Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires $822,206.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 292,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,477.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
