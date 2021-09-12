Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires $822,206.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 292,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,477.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

